Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.75. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,497,159 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on YMM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.25.
Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 46.34%.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tesla Stock is Oversold – Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Institutions Are Quietly Dumping
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.