Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 3,867 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $20,837.19.

On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $5,076.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $5,012.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04.

Funko Stock Down 14.3 %

FNKO opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Funko by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

