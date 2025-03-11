FY2025 EPS Estimates for J. M. Smucker Raised by DA Davidson

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%.
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.
In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $112,978,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
