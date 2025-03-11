Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

