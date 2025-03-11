Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.