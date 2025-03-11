GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

