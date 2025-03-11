GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

