Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and traded as high as $44.81. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 12,048 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
