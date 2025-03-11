Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys 2,093 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

