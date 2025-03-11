Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

