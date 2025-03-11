Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $383,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,684,000. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,525,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,376,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,029,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after buying an additional 183,322 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

