Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases 27,536 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 803.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

