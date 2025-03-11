George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 26,660 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,255.64. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
  • On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $233,079.34.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Trading Up 0.3 %

NEUE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of NeueHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeueHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

