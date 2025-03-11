Global Commercial Business Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,934.07 (GCB)

Global Commercial Business (GCB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Global Commercial Business token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Commercial Business has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Global Commercial Business has a market cap of $87.72 million and approximately $216,934.07 worth of Global Commercial Business was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Commercial Business alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Commercial Business Token Profile

Global Commercial Business launched on June 10th, 2024. Global Commercial Business’ total supply is 1,201,844,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,500,000 tokens. Global Commercial Business’ official Twitter account is @gcbglobal. The official website for Global Commercial Business is www.gcbex.com.

Buying and Selling Global Commercial Business

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Commercial Business (GCB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Global Commercial Business has a current supply of 1,201,844,746.37418743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Global Commercial Business is 0.10235632 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $227,045.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gcbex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Commercial Business directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Commercial Business should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Commercial Business using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Commercial Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Commercial Business and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.