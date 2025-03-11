Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Diageo stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.