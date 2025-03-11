Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

