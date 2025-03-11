Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

