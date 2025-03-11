Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

