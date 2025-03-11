Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $5,035,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

SWAN stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

