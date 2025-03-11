Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,029,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,555,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $2,060,025.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,413,489.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,181. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

