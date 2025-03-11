Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 755,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.