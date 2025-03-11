Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,982 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

