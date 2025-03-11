Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $105.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. The trade was a 75.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,600 shares of company stock valued at $32,050,914. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

GSHD opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

