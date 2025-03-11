GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $40.49. Approximately 24,975,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,485,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

