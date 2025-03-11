Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GROV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,271. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

