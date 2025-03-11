Growth Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings at a faster rate than the overall market, often reinvesting profits to fund further expansion rather than paying dividends. These stocks are typically found in dynamic or emerging industries and may come with higher valuations and volatility, reflecting investors’ optimism about their future growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $947.96. 1,180,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,172. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $994.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 4,004,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

