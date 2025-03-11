HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFWD. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

