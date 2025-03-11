HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATXS. JMP Securities began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 139,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.