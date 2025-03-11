Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 666,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,200,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Herbalife Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $859.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

