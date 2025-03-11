Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 23.8% increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

