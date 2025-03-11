Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6303 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 23.8% increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
