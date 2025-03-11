H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in H&R Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

