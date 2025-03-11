H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 59,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

