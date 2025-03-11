IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 392,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 58,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
Featured Stories
