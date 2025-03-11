IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEX stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEX alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

IDEX Trading Down 2.7 %

IDEX stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.09 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its stake in IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.