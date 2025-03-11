IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Head to Head Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Hero Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $51.39 million 0.08 -$7.04 million ($3.41) -0.54 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

IM Cannabis has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IM Cannabis and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -25.55% -129.86% -23.63% Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

