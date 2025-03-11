Inceptionr LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 169,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 960.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.