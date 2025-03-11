Inceptionr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,653,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cannae by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $16,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cannae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

