Inceptionr LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 189,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.