Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.23. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

