Inceptionr LLC Raises Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

