Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,893,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,391,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $436.48 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $562.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

