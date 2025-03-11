Inceptionr LLC Sells 6,198 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 2,898,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,861 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $8,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,484 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 506,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

First Foundation Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.