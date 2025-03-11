Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Trading Down 2.5 %

LE stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

