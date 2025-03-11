Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NUBD opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.
