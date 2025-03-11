Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NUBD opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.