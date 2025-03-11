Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after buying an additional 316,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,255,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.58.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

