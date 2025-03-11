Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,932 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $127,327,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after acquiring an additional 566,772 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,323.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 228,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $7,729,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 276,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

