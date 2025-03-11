Independent Advisor Alliance Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4,413.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

