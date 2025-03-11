Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 115,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $103.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.