Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 127,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

