Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 56422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.24.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

